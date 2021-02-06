What channel is Leeds v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds and Crystal Palace shared a five-goal cracker when these sides met at Selhurst Park in November and Marcelo Bielsa will want to see the same commitment from his players this Monday night – despite the fact they conceded four in that previous encounter.

Palace bamboozled Leeds to record a 4-1 victory and ease early concerns that a relegation scrap was looming in south London.

More recently, Roy Hodgson’s men have strung together wins in their last two Premier League fixtures and could go three on the bounce for the first time since last spring.

The Eagles beat Newcastle 2-1 in midweek thanks to Gary Cahill’s header from a set-piece – a position Leeds have been shown to be vulnerable in this season.

But Leeds themselves will aim to open the scoring early with playmaker Raphinha in particularly good form of late.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Crystal Palace on TV?

Leeds v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 8th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Crystal Palace online

Leeds v Crystal Palace team news

Leeds: Bielsa may be without Rodrigo again for this tie after the Spaniard suffered a groin strain in the recent win over Leicester. Centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain out, so Pascal Struijk will remain at the heart of defence.

Ian Poveda will be assessed ahead of kick off for an ankle problem. Bielsa could opt to drop Mateusz Klich to the bench in place for veteran Pablo Hernandez.

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha may not be fit for this tie, while Mamadou Sakho is also being assessed. Boss Roy Hodgson will hope to have James McArthur and James McCarthy fit, but Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wayne Hennessey and James Tomkins are all doubts.

Should Zaha be absent the boss could opt to bring Andros Townsend into the side to add a bit of pace, while Christian Benteke will hope to earn a start.

Leeds v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Palace matched Leeds for pace and commitment when these sides last met but the potential absence of Zaha is a real issue for the visitors.

Recent opposition performances against Leeds have shown that defending deep and stifling Patrick Bamford is a sure-fire way to controlling the game.

Cahill will be in command of this defence and Palace should be good for a draw unless Raphinha or fellow winger Jack Harrison deliver from the flanks.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace (15/2 at bet365)

