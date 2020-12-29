What channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to kick off 2021 in better form than they did last year when Aston Villa arrive at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

United lost 2-0 to Arsenal on 1 January 2020 but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be expecting a more positive result here.

This is the last of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures for both United and Villa over the festive period, with attention now turning to cup competitions.

And while United will hope to kick on with their push for a top-four spot, Villa are by no means heavy underdogs here.

Dean Smith’s side have clawed their way into a strong position in the league this season and will hope to at least replicate the 2-2 draw earned the last time they visited Old Trafford, in November 2019.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 1st January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Leeds, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Aston Villa team news

Man Utd predicted XI: TBC

Aston Villa predicted XI: TBC

Our prediction: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Villa may have earned a point the last time they played at Old Trafford but this United side has certainly come into its own over the past six months – and the 3-0 win by the Red Devils at Villa Park in July is a better gauge of where this game could go on Friday.

United may have laboured at home in recent weeks but they have the firepower to do away with Villa. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford should see to that.

Yes, the visitors will have the likes of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins at their disposal but realistically Villa shouldn’t threaten United over 90 minutes. The hosts are expected to pinch the points here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa

