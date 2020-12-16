Premier League games on Sky Sports – fixtures and how to watch

Premier League games are coming thick and fast as Christmas approaches with a flurry of games to be shown on Sky Sports in the coming weeks.

A total of 20 matches will be broadcast on the platform in a period of just over two weeks around Christmas, with another huge batch of games announced in January.

Top of the billing, a renewal of rivalries between Manchester United and Leeds in a thrilling pre-Christmas encounter, plus Arsenal v Chelsea, Chelsea v Man City and Liverpool v Man Utd are also coming up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League fixtures to be shown on Sky Sports, including which games are available and how to sign up for the best Sky Sports deals.

Expect fireworks as the games pour in, and don’t miss a moment without our guide below.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

Saturday 19th December

Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 20th December

Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 21st December

Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Fulham v Southampton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 27th December

Leeds v Burnley (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Brighton (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v West Brom (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 1st January

Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 2nd January

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Brighton v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 3rd January

Burnley v Fulham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 4th January

Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 12th January

Sheffield United v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Everton (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 13th January

Aston Villa v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Thursday 14th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV)

Friday 15th January

Fulham v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 16th January

Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 17th January

Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 18th January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 20th January

Leeds v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Thursday 21st January

Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 31st January

Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

How can I get Sky Sports?

Existing Sky customers can add Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.

