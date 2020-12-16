Premier League games on Sky Sports – fixtures and how to watch
Sky Sports have plenty of Christmas football to look forward to with a host of Premier League fixtures on TV.
Premier League games are coming thick and fast as Christmas approaches with a flurry of games to be shown on Sky Sports in the coming weeks.
A total of 20 matches will be broadcast on the platform in a period of just over two weeks around Christmas, with another huge batch of games announced in January.
Top of the billing, a renewal of rivalries between Manchester United and Leeds in a thrilling pre-Christmas encounter, plus Arsenal v Chelsea, Chelsea v Man City and Liverpool v Man Utd are also coming up.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League fixtures to be shown on Sky Sports, including which games are available and how to sign up for the best Sky Sports deals.
Expect fireworks as the games pour in, and don’t miss a moment without our guide below.
What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
Saturday 19th December
Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th December
Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 21st December
Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Fulham v Southampton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 27th December
Leeds v Burnley (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Brighton (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v West Brom (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 1st January
Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 2nd January
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 3rd January
Burnley v Fulham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 4th January
Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 12th January
Sheffield United v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Everton (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 13th January
Aston Villa v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Thursday 14th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV)
Friday 15th January
Fulham v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 16th January
Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 17th January
Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 18th January
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 19th January
Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 20th January
Leeds v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Thursday 21st January
Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 31st January
Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
How can I get Sky Sports?
Existing Sky customers can add Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.