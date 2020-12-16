Premier League games on BT Sport – fixtures and how to watch

BT Sport is armed with a stack of Premier League fixtures for you to soak up over Christmas and beyond into 2021.

The broadcaster has made the Saturday lunchtime kick-off their own, but they’re branching out into other time slots over the Christmas and New Year period with some huge games kicking off on the platform.

Tottenham v Liverpool will be the game on everyone’s lips by the end of January, who knows what the Premier League table will look like by the time those two titans meet again?

If that’s not enough, that clash between Spurs and the Reds comes at the end of a BT Sport week with a full slate of games to be shown exclusively live by them, so grab your BT Sport monthly pass and let’s get ready to settle in for the winter. Who needs the outdoors or natural sunlight anyway?

A number of BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are plenty more to come as the season progresses – read on for the confirmed matches so far.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Saturday 19th December

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 20th December

West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Leicester v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Everton (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 1st January

Everton v West Ham (5:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 2nd January

Tottenham v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport

West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 13th January

Man City v Brighton (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 16th January

Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 20th January

Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 27th January

Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Sheffield United (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 28th January

Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30th January

Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport

How can I get BT Sport?

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.

