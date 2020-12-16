Premier League games on BT Sport – fixtures and how to watch
BT Sport have a whole batch of Premier League games coming your way and we've rounded up the full fixture list for you to enjoy on TV.
BT Sport is armed with a stack of Premier League fixtures for you to soak up over Christmas and beyond into 2021.
The broadcaster has made the Saturday lunchtime kick-off their own, but they’re branching out into other time slots over the Christmas and New Year period with some huge games kicking off on the platform.
Tottenham v Liverpool will be the game on everyone’s lips by the end of January, who knows what the Premier League table will look like by the time those two titans meet again?
If that’s not enough, that clash between Spurs and the Reds comes at the end of a BT Sport week with a full slate of games to be shown exclusively live by them, so grab your BT Sport monthly pass and let’s get ready to settle in for the winter. Who needs the outdoors or natural sunlight anyway?
A number of BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are plenty more to come as the season progresses – read on for the confirmed matches so far.
What Premier League games are on BT Sport?
Saturday 19th December
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 20th December
West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Leicester v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Everton (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 1st January
Everton v West Ham (5:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 2nd January
Tottenham v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport
West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 13th January
Man City v Brighton (6pm) BT Sport
Saturday 16th January
Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 20th January
Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 27th January
Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Sheffield United (8:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 28th January
Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Saturday 30th January
Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport
How can I get BT Sport?
If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month
For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month
You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.
BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.