Champions League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more
Champions League football is back for 2020/21 with the group stage set to bring the drama live on TV this season.
The Champions League group stage will come to a close this week, with several of the groups still to be decided ahead of the knockout stage in the new year.
While some European giants such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus have already ensured safe passage through to the next round, a tougher task awaits the likes of Real Madrid and PSG who have not yet secured their places in the knockouts.
As for the four Premier League representatives, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all guaranteed progression and so could rest players in their final group games ahead of a gruelling festive schedule.
On the other hand, Manchester United do not have the luxury of resting players: although they currently sit top of their group, they are level on points with PSG and RB Leipzig ahead of a difficult trip to Germany.
The Red Devils can take heart from the outcome of the reverse fixture, in which a Marcus Rashford hat-trick helped them to a comfortable 5-0 victory, but it’s likely that the away tie will be an altogether closer affair.
Every game will be shown live on TV in the UK and we’ve got you covered with all the details you’re going to need.
Check out the comprehensive Champions League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.
How to watch Champions League on TV
Every Champions League match will be shown live on BT Sport across their full range of channels.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream Champions League online
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Champions League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8th December
Rennes v Sevilla
Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm)
Lazio v Club Brugge (5:55pm)
Barcelona v Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros
PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir
Wednesday 9th December
Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid v Monchengladbach
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos v Porto
Ajax v Atalanta (5:55pm)
Midtjylland v Liverpool (5:55pm)
Champions League schedule and dates
Round of 16
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 16th/17th February – 23rd/24th February
Second legs: 9th/10th March – 16th/17th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 6th/7th April
Second legs: 13th/14th April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 27th/28th April
Second legs: 4th/5th May
When is the Champions League final?
The final will take place on Saturday 29th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will be held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – home to Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.
Last season’s final should have been played in Istanbul but it was moved back due to the initial spread of coronavirus.
Champions League results
Matchday 1
Tuesday 20th October
Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus
Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros
PSG 1-2 Man Utd
RB Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
Wednesday 21st October
Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
Man City 3-1 Porto
Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter 2-2 Monchengladbach
Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta
Olympiakos 1-0 Marseille
Matchday 2
Tuesday 27th October
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter
Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid
Marseille 0-3 Man City
Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland
Atalanta 2-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg
Porto 2-0 Olympiakos
Wednesday 28th October
Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
İstanbul Başakşehir 0-2 PSG
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio
Sevilla 1-0 Rennes
Ferencváros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv
Matchday 3
Tuesday 3rd November
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Monchengladbach
Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid 3-2 Inter
Man City 3-0 Olympiakos
Porto 3-0 Marseille
Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool
Wednesday 4th November
Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar
Chelsea 3-0 Rennes
Zenit 1-1 Lazio
Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus
İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 Man Utd
RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG
Matchday 4
Tuesday 24th November
Rennes 1-2 Chelsea
Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla
Man Utd 4-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig
Juventus 2-1 Ferencváros
Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona
Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge
Lazio 3-1 Zenit
Wednesday 25th November
Monchengladbach 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta
Inter 0-2 Real Madrid
Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland
Bayern Munich 3-1 Salzburg
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille 0-2 Porto
Matchday 5
Tuesday 1st December
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid
Liverpool 1-0 Ajax
Porto 0-0 Man City
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Monchengladbach 2-3 Inter
Atalanta 1-1 Midtjylland
Marseille 2-1 Olympiakos
Wednesday 2nd December
İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 RB Leipzig
Krasnodar 1-0 Rennes
Man Utd 1-3 PSG
Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea
Ferencváros 0-3 Barcelona
Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Dortmund 1-1 Lazio
Club Brugge 3-0 Zenit
