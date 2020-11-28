What channel is Everton v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United head to Goodison Park on Saturday for a crunch Premier League tie with Everton, who have just come out of a dire run of form.

While Leeds are winless in their last three outings, Everton ended a three-game losing streak with their 3-2 triumph at Fulham last time out.

The Toffees are hoping to get back into the top-four race after a miserable run of Premier League fixtures but will be wary of the threat Leeds pose.

Marcelo Bielsa’s troops may enjoy playing against Carlo Ancelotti’s expansive Toffees, although a total of two goals scored in their last three games will be a concern for the Argentine.

Leeds last played Everton at Goodsion Park back in September 2003, where the hosts claimed a 4-0 victory. And while the game might be closer this time around, Bielsa’s men do have a habit of dissolving at the back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leeds on TV?

Everton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leeds will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Leeds team news

Everton: Seamus Coleman will miss this game with a hamstring injury, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is not expected to be fit until mid-December.

Richarlison should keep his place up front after returning from suspension in the win over Fulham last weekend, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez making up the attack.

Leeds: Pablo Hernandez missed Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Arsenal last weekend and the veteran midfielder won’t be risked here.

Jamie Shackleton is also not fit for the trip to Merseyside, while Bielsa still has Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi out. Diego Llorente – an £18m signing from Real Sociedad in September – is still yet to feature.

Our prediction: Everton v Leeds

Everton may be back to winning ways but they came close to dropping points against lowly Fulham last week, and defensively the Toffees may struggle with the Leeds attack here.

However, with Richarlison, Rodriguez and Calvert-Lewin all capable of turning the game in an instant, Ancelotti will be confident his side can outscore Bielsa’s men.

This could be an end-to-end game. Leeds will come at Everton in waves, while the hosts will likely hit back with similar gusto. Expect both teams to find the net at least once.

Our prediction: Everton 3-2 Leeds

