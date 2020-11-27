What live football is on TV tonight?

Attention turns back to the Premier League this weekend with a fresh round of games to sink our teeth into.

Advertisement

Chelsea v Tottenham looks like the pick of the bunch this weekend as the two title race dark horses prepare to lock horns.

Frank Lampard will relish the chance to get one over his former boss Jose Mourinho, while the latter is flying high at the top of the Premier League tree going into the weekend.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Elsewhere, Liverpool take on Brighton as they seek to reclaim the limelight from the up-and-coming sides around them, and Man Utd face a tricky test against Southampton.

The action kicks off on Monday night with Newcastle’s visit to the south to face Crystal Palace live on Amazon Prime Video.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 27th November

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Championship

Brentford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

FA Cup

Tranmere v Brackley Town (7:55pm) BBC Two

Saturday 28th November

Premier League

Brighton v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Man City v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport 1

Everton v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Championship

Reading v Bristol City (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

FA Cup

Click the link for the full list of FA Cup fixtures on TV this Saturday.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.