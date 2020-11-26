What channel is Molde v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal need their attacking forces to wake up and join the party in 2020/21 season before it fizzles into mediocrity, and upcoming Europa League fixtures will present a big opportunity for them to find their feet.

Advertisement

The Gunners have gone over seven hours without scoring from open play in the Premier League, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and other high profile stars failing to make an impact.

Nicolas Pepe has come under intense scrutiny following his red card against Leeds at the weekend, and Mikel Arteta will demand more from his side against Molde on the continent.

However, Arsenal haven’t struggled to impress in Europe with three wins out of three and nine goals to show for it.

Many young stars have been given a chance to shine and they’re taking it, Joe Willock among them, and will use this encounter to boost their profile further.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Molde v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Molde v Arsenal on TV?

Molde v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Molde v Arsenal will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Molde v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Molde v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Molde v Arsenal team news

Molde: Kristoffer Haraldseid is the only absentee for the Norwegians. A far calmer physio room than their opposition.

Arsenal: A full XI of players is missing for Arsenal ahead of this one. Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny tested positive for COVID-19 and are set to miss out.

Willian and his replacement Bukayo Saka both went off injured against Leeds, while Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers remain out.

Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and William Saliba are not in the squad and Pepe could be dropped by Arteta after risking the wrath of his manager with a silly red card in the Leeds game.

Our prediction: Molde v Arsenal

Arsenal are ragged right now. Their squad is battered and bruised, their forwards’ confidence will be crumbling with each game that passes, yet they should still feel their way through this one.

Fresh legs and eager running from the likes of Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah should provide renewed zeal in the attacking line while Aubameyang and Lacazette continue to stutter.

The experienced players who can afford to be rested, will be rested, and the young guns will be happy to step up and stake their claim for more first-team football in this one.

Our prediction: Molde 0-2 Arsenal

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.