What channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on Friday night knowing a win will catapult them into the top three – at least until the weekend Premier League fixtures are played.

Wolves are unbeaten in three top-flight games heading into this clash and could have made it three straight victories had they not conceded late in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle last Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men now come up against a Palace side that are themselves unbeaten in two outings – which includes last weekend’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Palace lost 2-0 in this fixture last season, with Daniel Podence and Jonny scoring for the hosts on a warm July evening at Molineux.

But Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will be hoping for a better result this time around as they also look to break into the Champions League places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Friday 30th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Wolves v Crystal Palace team news

Wolves: Jonny – who scored the last time these sides met – is the only absentee for the hosts.

Raul Jimenez should start up front once again, with Pedro Neto and Podence either side of the main man.

Crystal Palace: Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew have both tested positive for coronavirus in recent days and will likely not play. Hodgson is sweating on the fitness of James McCarthy and James Tomkins.

Jairo Riedewald – who scored against Fulham last time out – is rated 50/50 to feature here. Gary Cahill may feature, but Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham are ruled out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Palace have doggedly picked up points this season despite a raft of injuries to their squad and could well frustrate Wolves here.

Wolves endured a tough time of it against deep-lying Newcastle last weekend and will want to take the game to Palace.

But the threat of Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi means the visitors will never be far from this contest. A draw is on the cards if Palace stick to their game plan.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace

