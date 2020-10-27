What channel is Rangers v Lech Poznan on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will be looking to extend their electric winning streak to eight when they host Polish side Lech Poznan in the second round of Europa League fixtures.

Advertisement

After a convincing away win over Standard Liege last week and a comfortable win at the weekend, Steven Gerrard’s juggernaut side are favourites to make it two out of two at the start of their European campaign.

Poznan will be hoping to bounce back from their loss to Benfica on the opening day but will know that a trip to Glasgow, in any circumstance, is a tall order.

After a frightfully poor start to their domestic season, Poznan are the overwhelming underdogs for the clash but, with nothing to lose, are more than capable of causing an upset.

However, Rangers will sniff a chance for a big win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Lech Poznan on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Lech Poznan on TV?

Rangers v Lech Poznan will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Lech Poznan will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Dundalk.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rangers v Lech Poznan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Lech Poznan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Lech Poznan team news

Rangers: With a near fully fit squad to call on, life is sweet for Gerrard at the moment.

Rangers aren’t likely to make many changes from the side that beat Standard Liege in Belgium.

Lech Poznan: The Polish side have no new injury scares to sweat over.

Leading scorer Mikael Ishak will likely remain the spearhead as they aim to cause an upset in Scotland.

Our prediction: Rangers v Lech Poznan

Rangers are enjoying an absolutely fantastic run of form and the visit of Poznan couldn’t come at a better time.

If Gerrard’s side can find their groove and get going early, they could register a comfortable win over their lesser-fancied opponents.

It could be eight wins on the trot by the end of the week.

Our prediction: Rangers 4-1 Lech Poznan

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.