Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more

The Europa League is ready to light up your Thursday nights once again with a host of top teams ready to engage in skirmishes across the continent.

Three Premier League teams will join Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers in the group stage, with UK-based teams enjoying a strong track record in the competition over the years.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are involved, so too are Leicester City, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season.

The tournament will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and some fans will even be permitted into stands depending on different nations’ latest COVID-19 guidelines.

BT Sport is showing every game live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK teams for your convenience.

Check out the comprehensive Europa League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Every Europa League match will be shown live on BT Sport across its full range of channels.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Europa League online

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified. UK teams only.

Matchday 1

Thursday 22nd October

Rapid Wien v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Standard Liege v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Leicester v Zorya Luhansk (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Tottenham v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 2

Celtic v AC Milan (8pm) BT Sport 3

Matchday 2

Thursday 29th October

Arsenal v Dundalk

AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)

Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)

Rangers v Lech Poznan

Matchday 3

Thursday 5th November

Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)

Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Molde

Leicester v Braga

Celtic v Sparta Prague

Matchday 4

Thursday 26th November

Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)

Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)

Tottenham v Ludogorets

Rangers v Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday 3rd December

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)

LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)

AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Rapid Wien

Rangers v Standard Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday 10th December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)

Leicester v AEK Athens

Tottenham v Antwerp

Celtic v Lille

Europa League schedule and dates

Round of 32

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 18th February

Second legs: 25th February

Round of 16

Draw: 26th February

First legs: 11th March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 8th April

Second legs: 15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 29th April

Second legs: 6th May

When is the Europa League final?

The final will take place on Wednesday 26th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – home to Lechia Gdansk.

