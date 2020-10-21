What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
It’s that time of year again as Champions League fixtures grace our TV screens once again, and not a moment too soon.
Premier League fixtures will dominate weekends, while Europe’s finest club competition is set to take up residence during midweek.
Liverpool begin life without the injured Virgil van Dijk with a tasty clash against Dutch giants Ajax in the Champions League.
Manchester City face Porto in their showdown while reigning champions Bayern Munich are up against Atletico Madrid also on BT Sport.
There’s also plenty of Championship action on tonight, accessible via the Sky Sports Red Button, with a featured game listed below.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Wednesday 21st October
All UK times. Selected key matches.
QPR v Preston
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Ajax v Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport ESPN
Man City v Porto
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 3
