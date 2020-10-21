What live football is on TV tonight?

It’s that time of year again as Champions League fixtures grace our TV screens once again, and not a moment too soon.

Advertisement

Premier League fixtures will dominate weekends, while Europe’s finest club competition is set to take up residence during midweek.

Liverpool begin life without the injured Virgil van Dijk with a tasty clash against Dutch giants Ajax in the Champions League.

Manchester City face Porto in their showdown while reigning champions Bayern Munich are up against Atletico Madrid also on BT Sport.

There’s also plenty of Championship action on tonight, accessible via the Sky Sports Red Button, with a featured game listed below.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wednesday 21st October

All UK times. Selected key matches.

QPR v Preston

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Ajax v Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport ESPN

Man City v Porto

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 3

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.