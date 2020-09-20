What channel is Newcastle v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle are bouncing after starting the season with two wins from two and will aim to claim a third straight victory at home to Brighton on Sunday.

The Toon kicked off their Premier League fixtures with a 2-0 win over West Ham last weekend, before a 1-0 EFL Cup triumph over Blackburn in midweek.

Manager Steve Bruce will be hoping for more success as the Magpies seek to maintain the pace in the opening throes of the campaign.

And Brighton could well be the perfect opposition for the TV viewer on Sunday, following their defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The Seagulls have done some reasonable business in the transfer window and boss Graham Potter will expect his side to match up to their hosts here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Brighton on TV?

Newcastle v Brighton will take place on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v Brighton odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (6/4) Draw (21/10) Brighton (19/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Newcastle v Brighton team news

Newcastle: Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka remain out injured, but Allan Saint-Maximin should pass a fitness test on a knee problem to make the squad.

Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson should also come back into the XI here, with the pair having both been rested in midweek.

Brighton: Adam Lallana is a concern after suffering cramp in the loss to Chelsea, while Davy Propper may make a comeback here.

Christian Walton, Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo are all absent through injury and Potter is waiting on news of Ben White’s ankle injury.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle duo Carroll and Wilson were on fire against West Ham last time out, and the pair could well scare Brighton into submission here – especially if Seagulls defender White is absent.

Manager Bruce will hope to maintain the strong start to the season and don’t be surprised if Newcastle grab an early goal.

But Brighton created plenty of chances against Chelsea last week and will likely match up to Newcastle’s intensity. And this means goals are predicted for Sunday’s clash on Tyneside.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton

(Newcastle to win 2-1: 11/1 at Bet365)

