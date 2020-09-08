Accessibility Links

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

It's time to resubscribe to BT Sport, the Premier League is back

BT Sport

The Premier League is all set to return and, once again BT Sport will be providing coverage for a wealth of exciting fixtures.

Once again sharing the TV rights with Sky Sports and Amazon, BT will air 58 games over the course of the season, including several lunchtime kick-offs at weekends and a host of midweek fixtures as well.

BT  already look to have some exciting matches to look forward to including an opening day London derby between recently promoted Fulham and Arsenal.

A number of BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are plenty more to come as the season progresses – read on for the confirmed matches so far.

Saturday 12th September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Leeds v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham (12pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1

How can I get BT Sport?

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.

