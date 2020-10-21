MotoGP may have suffered a disjointed season like the rest of the sporting world, but the 2020 campaign has provided constant fireworks with plenty more still to come.

Dominant 2019 champion Marc Marquez recorded an astonishing record of 11 victories, but he suffered a horror fall on the first weekend of the 2020 season, resulting in a broken arm, and remains sidelined.

The ensuing scramble for supremacy has been a joy to watch with just 15 points separating the top four riders in the standings ahead of the Teruel Grand Prix.

Joan Mir leads the way despite having failed to win a single race so far due to his consistency at finishing on the podium.

There have been eight different race winners in 10 races, with just Fabio Quartararo picking up more than one victory, though fifth-placed Takaaki Nakagami is the only rider to finish inside the top 10 in every race this season.

You could choose to the cut the campaign at any angle and come up with a fresh contender for top spot, but only one man can claim the trophy come the end of the season. And we can’t wait to see who that will be.

Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

When will the MotoGP season end?

A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped but there’s still plenty of racing to be had

The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season took place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

The season will currently end in mid-November 2020.

We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV coverage times to be update weekly. UK time.

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: 23rd-25th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of Europe

Date: 6-8th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: 13th-15th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 19th-22nd November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV will air highlights throughout the 2020 season.

Highlights will be shown at 6pm every Monday after a race weekend.

MotoGP results in 2020

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 17th-19th July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-26th July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-9th August

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing)

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-16th August

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM) Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 21st-23rd August

Joan Mir (Suzuki) Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-13th September

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) Joan Mir (Suzuki)

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-20th September

Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Joan Mir (Suzuki) Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM)

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-27th September

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) Joan Mir (Suzuki) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-11th October

Daniel Petrucci (Ducati) Alex Marquez (Honda) Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM)

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Alex Rins (Suzuki) Alex Marquez (Honda) Joan Mir (Suzuki)

