MotoGP 2020 calendar – how to watch, live stream and highlights
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 MotoGP season including race calendar and TV details
MotoGP may have suffered a disjointed season like the rest of the sporting world, but the 2020 campaign has provided constant fireworks with plenty more still to come.
Dominant 2019 champion Marc Marquez recorded an astonishing record of 11 victories, but he suffered a horror fall on the first weekend of the 2020 season, resulting in a broken arm, and remains sidelined.
The ensuing scramble for supremacy has been a joy to watch with just 15 points separating the top four riders in the standings ahead of the Teruel Grand Prix.
Joan Mir leads the way despite having failed to win a single race so far due to his consistency at finishing on the podium.
There have been eight different race winners in 10 races, with just Fabio Quartararo picking up more than one victory, though fifth-placed Takaaki Nakagami is the only rider to finish inside the top 10 in every race this season.
You could choose to the cut the campaign at any angle and come up with a fresh contender for top spot, but only one man can claim the trophy come the end of the season. And we can’t wait to see who that will be.
Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
When will the MotoGP season end?
A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped but there’s still plenty of racing to be had
The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season took place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.
The season will currently end in mid-November 2020.
We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.
MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar
TV coverage times to be update weekly. UK time.
Tereul Grand Prix
Date: 23rd-25th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Grand Prix of Europe
Date: 6-8th November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Valencia Grand Prix
Date: 13th-15th November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Portuguese Grand Prix
Date: 19th-22nd November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream
Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to watch MotoGP highlights
Quest TV will air highlights throughout the 2020 season.
Highlights will be shown at 6pm every Monday after a race weekend.
MotoGP results in 2020
Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 17th-19th July
- Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
- Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)
- Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
Andalusian Grand Prix
Date: 24-26th July
- Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
- Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)
- Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
Czech Grand Prix
Date: 6-9th August
- Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM)
- Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha)
- Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing)
Austrian Grand Prix
Date: 13-16th August
- Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM)
- Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
- Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)
Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 21st-23rd August
- Joan Mir (Suzuki)
- Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda)
- Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)
San Marino Grand Prix
Date: 10-13th September
- Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha)
- Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing)
- Joan Mir (Suzuki)
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Date: 18-20th September
- Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)
- Joan Mir (Suzuki)
- Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM)
Catalan Grand Prix
Date: 25-27th September
- Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha)
- Joan Mir (Suzuki)
- Alex Rins (Suzuki)
French Grand Prix
Date: 9-11th October
- Daniel Petrucci (Ducati)
- Alex Marquez (Honda)
- Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM)
Aragon Grand Prix
Date: 16-18th October
- Alex Rins (Suzuki)
- Alex Marquez (Honda)
- Joan Mir (Suzuki)
