How to watch Italian MotoGP: Live stream and session start times

The Italian MotoGP arrives with the MotoGP 2021 calendar shaping up to be a cracker as just one point separates the top two and another contender is closing in fast.

Last time out, the French MotoGP ended in a carbon-copy of the previous Spanish MotoGP as Fabio Quartararo qualified on pole and set the fastest lap before Australian rider Jack Miller stormed to victory.

The result sees Quartararo – who finished third in France – just one point ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who has been remarkably consistent in 2021.

Miller started the season with two ninth-place finishes and a retirement, but his pair of victories have put him up to fourth, ahead of reigning world champion Joan Mir who was forced to retire from the race in France.

Marc Marquez’s return to MotoGP will have disappointed the six-time champion. He briefly led at Le Mans, but crashed out on the final corner of Lap 9. He will be determined to bounce back in Italy.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Italian MotoGP including dates, times and TV details.

When is the Italian MotoGP?

The Italian MotoGP takes place on Sunday 30th May 2021.

Check out our full MotoGP 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does Italian MotoGP start in the UK?

The Italian MotoGP race kicks off at 1pm in UK time.

Of course, the race won’t be the only source of drama across the weekend with practice sessions and qualifying to come in a packed schedule, detailed below.

Italian MotoGP schedule

Session start times.

Friday 28th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 1 – 8:55am

Free Practice 2 – 1:10pm

Saturday 29th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 3 – 8:55am

Free Practice 4 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 1:10pm

Sunday 30th May (from 7:30am on BT Sport 2)

Warm Ups – 8:20am

MotoGP race – 1pm

What channel is the Italian MotoGP on?

The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream the Italian MotoGP online

You can watch the race online with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

