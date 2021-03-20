MotoGP is back in 2021 with a huge calendar of races coming up across the year and the iconic Marc Marquez back in the hunt for glory.

Advertisement

The Spanish rider missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to an injury in Jerez ahead of the campaign. Now he’s back and thirsty for more success.

The six-time world champion certainly won’t have it all his own way though, with 2020 champion Joan Mir unlikely to relinquish his title without an almighty battle.

As the world begins to thaw, we can hope for a return of fans to stands as the season progresses, but for now, we’ll just be glad to see high-octane racing action live on our TV screens.

We’ve rounded up all the details below and will continue to update you with the latest times, dates and broadcast info. We are your home for watching MotoGP on TV in 2021.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2021 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch on TV and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

MotoGP on TV – 2021 race calendar

TV coverage times to be update weekly. UK time.

28th March – Qatar

4th April – Doha

18th April – Portugal

2nd May – Spain

16th May – France

30th May – Italy

6th June – Catalunya

20th June – Germany

27th June – Netherlands

11th July – Finland

15th August – Austria

29th April – Britain

12th September – Aragon

19th September – San Marino

3rd October – Japan

10th October – Thailand

24th October – Australia

31st October – Malaysia

14th November – Valencia

TBC – Argentina

TBC – USA

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month, giving you a month’s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2021 season.

Highlights are likely to be shown every Monday evening after a race weekend.

Advertisement

Looking to find out what else is on? Check out our TV Guide.