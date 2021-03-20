MotoGP 2021 calendar – how to watch, live stream and highlights
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 MotoGP season including race calendar and TV details
Published:
MotoGP is back in 2021 with a huge calendar of races coming up across the year and the iconic Marc Marquez back in the hunt for glory.
The Spanish rider missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to an injury in Jerez ahead of the campaign. Now he’s back and thirsty for more success.
The six-time world champion certainly won’t have it all his own way though, with 2020 champion Joan Mir unlikely to relinquish his title without an almighty battle.
As the world begins to thaw, we can hope for a return of fans to stands as the season progresses, but for now, we’ll just be glad to see high-octane racing action live on our TV screens.
We’ve rounded up all the details below and will continue to update you with the latest times, dates and broadcast info. We are your home for watching MotoGP on TV in 2021.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2021 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch on TV and more.
MotoGP on TV – 2021 race calendar
TV coverage times to be update weekly. UK time.
28th March – Qatar
4th April – Doha
18th April – Portugal
2nd May – Spain
16th May – France
30th May – Italy
6th June – Catalunya
20th June – Germany
27th June – Netherlands
11th July – Finland
15th August – Austria
29th April – Britain
12th September – Aragon
19th September – San Marino
3rd October – Japan
10th October – Thailand
24th October – Australia
31st October – Malaysia
14th November – Valencia
TBC – Argentina
TBC – USA
How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream
Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month, giving you a month’s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.
How to watch MotoGP highlights
Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2021 season.
Highlights are likely to be shown every Monday evening after a race weekend.
Looking to find out what else is on? Check out our TV Guide.