What channel is Leicester v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley make a belated start to their Premier League fixtures in 2020/21 when they take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium this weekend – live on BBC One.

The Clarets were due to kick off their season against Manchester United, but the Red Devils were given a delayed summer break after participating deep into the Europa League knockout rounds last season.

Sean Dyche will hope for a bright start but a lack of transfer activity has fans worried about what lies ahead for their team’s future – and that of its esteemed manager.

Leicester taught West Brom a lesson in a 3-0 rout last week with a makeshift defence holding firm and Jamie Vardy getting off the mark in quick fashion.

The Foxes endured a tough end to the 2019/20 season but will be determined to build on their eventual fifth-place finish last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Burnley on TV?

Leicester v Burnley will take place on Sunday 20th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Burnley will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Burnley on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 6:45pm with Gary Lineker hosting coverage from the King Power Stadium.

How to live stream Leicester v Burnley online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Burnley team news

Leicester:

Burnley:

Our prediction: Leicester v Burnley

Burnley are traditionally slow starters. They’re forever starting on the back foot before putting together a run in the bleak midwinter to save themselves from a relegation battle.

Dyche will hope the kick-start the season with a solid point on the road, but a lack of new signings and rumoured discontent behind the scenes don’t paint a pretty picture for the Clarets.

Leicester flew out of the blocks last week. Perhaps the break and departure of Ben Chilwell – who had reportedly been angling for a move last season – has improved the vibes around the King Power Stadium.

Expect tight game, but one that the hosts should win.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-0 Burnley

