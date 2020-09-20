Liverpool know every one of their Premier League fixtures this season will be tricky as opponents raise their game against the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men bypassed Leeds in a mesmerising game of football at Anfield last weekend – and the boss will likely want more control asserted in this tie.

But there were eight goals scored the last time Liverpool met Chelsea, and we could plenty scored yet again here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool on TV?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 20th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Crystal Palace, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell is a doubt for the game with an ankle injury, while Christian Pulisic may miss out because of a hamstring issue.

Boss Frank Lampard is hopeful Timo Werner will pass a fitness test, while Hakim Ziyech is sidelined with a twisted knee.

Liverpool: Kostas Tsimikas may not be out of Covid-19 isolation in time to make his debut for Liverpool, but Xherdan Shaqiri could return to the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still out injured, and boss Klopp should have no issue starting Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the usual forward three.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea’s injury setbacks heading into this game could affect the intensity in which Lampard will want his team to play.

But Leeds showed last weekend that Liverpool are susceptible at the back, and the Chelsea boss will therefore likely opt for Tammy Abraham to start.

Liverpool always promise goals and Chelsea must be prepared to match them in pushing men forward – as Leeds were – if they are to claim anything from this game.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

