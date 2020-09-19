What channel is Arsenal v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and West Ham clash in a London derby on Saturday with the hosts keen to continue their stellar run of form.

The Gunners have lost just two of their last 13 matches and got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men have some tricky Premier League fixtures on the horizon, with trips to Liverpool and Manchester City coming up.

Arsenal will be favourites to beat West Ham on Saturday but David Moyes’ side cannot be overlooked as they desperately seek their first points of the season.

West Ham come into this clash having just beaten Charlton in the EFL Cup and Moyes will be determined to claim at least a point at the Emirates.

When is Arsenal v West Ham on TV?

Arsenal v West Ham will take place on Saturday 19th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Crystal Palace, which takes place before Arsenal v West Ham on Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v West Ham odds

Arsenal v West Ham team news

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka will be assessed ahead of the match after suffering an ankle injury last weekend, while David Luiz has a neck problem.

Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are still out with knee issues, and Shkodran Mustafi isn’t expected back until the end of October. Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should make up the forward line.

West Ham: Jack Wilshere is the only fresh fitness worry for West Ham, with the former Arsenal midfielder suffering an ankle injury in training.

Michail Antonio should replace Sebastian Haller up front despite the latter scoring twice in the 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton in midweek. Declan Rice and Mark Noble are also likely to return to the XI.

Our prediction: Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal are an attacking force to be reckoned with this season following the arrival of Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea.

And it’s hard to see how West Ham keep out the Gunners – and in particular Aubameyang – over 90 minutes at the Emirates.

West Ham will get chances themselves but they will likely be on the break, and so long as Arsenal can avoid mistakes at the back then this should be a sure-fire, if narrow, home win.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

(Arsenal to win 2-0: 8/1 at Bet365)

