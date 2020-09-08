What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
It's a good time to subscribe to Sky Sports - the broadcaster is airing loads of matches over the season.
The delayed end to the 2019/2020 season saw more live football on TV than ever before – with every single Premier League match being broadcast after the reason resumed.
And while football fans don’t have quite the same luxury at the start of the new season, there are still plenty of matches being shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon.
Of those three broadcasters, it’s Sky which has by far the most matches – with the channel’s famed Super Sunday coverage returning for the 2020/21 season as well as regular games at Saturday tea-time and on Monday evenings.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League fixtures se to be shown on Sky Sports, including which games are available, how to get Sky Sports and the results of the previous matches aired on the channel.
With Liverpool hoping to defend their crown against Manchester City, Manchester United and a big-spending Chelsea, it promises to be an action-packed season, so here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports.
Saturday 12th September
Liverpool v Leeds (5:30pm)
Sunday 13th September
West Brom v Leicester (2pm)
Tottenham v Everton (4:30pm)
Monday 14th September
Brighton v Chelsea (8pm)
Saturday 19th September
Man Utd v Crystal Palace (5:30pm)
Sunday 20th September
Arsenal v West Ham (2pm)
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)
Monday 21st September
Wolves v Man City (8pm)
Saturday 26th September
West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Sunday 27th September
Fulham v Aston Villa (2pm)
Man City v Leicester (4:30pm)
Monday 28th September
Liverpool v Arsenal (8pm)
How can I get Sky Sports?
Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.