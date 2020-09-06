How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules
Although taking place behind closed doors, The US Open – the first major tennis tournament since the coronavirus lockdown – has delivered some dramatic matches in recent days.
British fans, in particular, have been forced to watch some eyebrow-raising results from the Flushing Meadows Park: Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie have all now exited the competition in the early rounds.
The main UK hopes come in the doubles competition, with duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski yesterday reaching the men’s quarter-finals with an easy victory over Marcelo Demoliner and Matwé Middelkoo.
However, the tournament is far from over, with the US Open 2020 schedule promising even more drama in the days to come.
Today, British fans can support Joe Salisbury, who alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram is competing in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, some big names are due to appear on court today, with both Novak Djokovic (men’s number one) and Naomi Osaka (women’s number four) fighting to stay in their respective contests.
You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.
The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.
Where is the US Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.
US Open schedule
All UK time.
We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4
Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]
From 7pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]
From Midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 4pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]
From 8pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]
From 10pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
COURT 17
From 4pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v K. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)
How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
