How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

Although taking place behind closed doors, The US Open – the first major tennis tournament since the coronavirus lockdown – has delivered some dramatic matches in recent days.

Advertisement

British fans, in particular, have been forced to watch some eyebrow-raising results from the Flushing Meadows Park: Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie have all now exited the competition in the early rounds.

The main UK hopes come in the doubles competition, with duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski yesterday reaching the men’s quarter-finals with an easy victory over Marcelo Demoliner and Matwé Middelkoo.

However, the tournament is far from over, with the US Open 2020 schedule promising even more drama in the days to come.

Today, British fans can support Joe Salisbury, who alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram is competing in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, some big names are due to appear on court today, with both Novak Djokovic (men’s number one) and Naomi Osaka (women’s number four) fighting to stay in their respective contests.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

Read more – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat exclusively to RadioTimes.com

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Read more – Top 10 highest earning tennis players of all time

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4

Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]

From Midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

From 10pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v K. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)

Advertisement

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK