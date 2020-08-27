Amazon Prime Video boasts full live coverage of the men's and women's US Open tournaments, and RadioTimes.com chatted exclusively to former British stars Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski for their predictions ahead of the tournament.

Both have noted the obvious contender to win each competition, but they are intrigued to see how the next batch of dark horses will fare without Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal taking part in the tournament.

Henman and Rusedski have also singled out a British star who could make a deep surge in the tournament – and it's not Andy Murray, though he is likely to feature at Flushing Meadows.

More like this

Check out the US Open predictions below.

Tim Henman's US Open 2020 predictions

Men's draw

TH: Daniil Medvedev is not exactly an outsider because he made the final last year.

I've also enjoyed watching the Canadian boys Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime, I think they are very exciting ones for the future.

And Dan Evans has played exceptionally well this year so I'd like to see him continue his form. It's great that he's bounced back after his ban and is playing such good tennis.

Women's draw

TH: I know Barty and Halep are not playing, but the women's game is fascinating because you might have said in the past that the men's was a bit predictable, the women's you could give a list as long as your arm.

Bianca Andresscu really impressed me last year but she's not playing, Serena Williams if she's fit and healthy is going to be one of the favourites and Naomi Osaka has been world No.1.

You've got Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys has been in the final, and Jo Konta, she's top 20 in the world so it would be good to see her have a run. I think the women's is particularly wide open.

Greg Rusedski's US Open 2020 predictions

Men's draw

GR: I think the favourite for the title is no question Novak Djokovic.

After that you look at Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Dominic Thiem, although they're not real dark horses.

From a British perspective, I think Dan Evans, if he gets a good draw could have a really deep run, a little bit of a dark horse to go far, possibly quarters or further. And you've got the youngster Jannick Sinner who everybody is talking about.

This US Open is fascinating because we only have one week of form to go off of, which never happens going into the US Open. It usually happens Down Under in Australia, so I think Evans and Sinner could have a really surprising second week run.

But can they win the title? I don't think it's coming out of anybody apart from the big four.

Women's draw

GR: Everybody is talking about Serena Williams' Slam No.24 at the moment.

She's the one everybody is saying, 'Well, this is her best chance' but that puts pressure on her.

The American that I've been impressed with is Jennifer Brady who won in Lexington. She's improved out of sight, winning the title there gives you good form going into the US Open and she is one of the people who could have a deep run.

'Win' is another question but you've got to think she's in with a shot especially being in America as well.

For the full breakdown of the upcoming schedule check out our US Open 2020 on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.