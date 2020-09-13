Zverev defeated Pablo Carreno Busta – Djokovic's opponent who received a bye after the Serbian star was defaulted – in the semi-final on Friday, while Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev to gain his place in the final.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we're on hand to help you do exactly that.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Read more - Top 10 highest earning tennis players of all time

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

More like this

Read more - US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat exclusively to RadioTimes.com

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We've listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN'S DOUBLES - FINAL

M. Buis (NED) [1]/D. De Groot (NED) [1] vs. Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]/J. Whiley (GBR) [2]

After 9pm

MEN'S SINGLES - FINAL

A. Zverev (GER) [5] vs. D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

Read more - Tim Henman expects US Open shocks: "There are no scripts"

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.