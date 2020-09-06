What channel is Republic of Ireland v Finland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland saved their skin in the dying stages of their opening Nations League clash, and will hope for a better showing against Finland this weekend.

Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge ended in a 1-1 stalemate thanks to Shane Duffy’s last-gasp headed equaliser.

The new boss will expect more from his side’s upcoming Nations League fixtures, starting with a clash with Finland at the Aviva Stadium.

The Scandinavian side were toppled 1-0 by Wales on home soil on Thursday evening, but proved they’re no pushovers after finishing second in their Euro 2020 qualifying group of six, ahead of Greece.

Ireland will hope to use the Nations League as a springboard for success with an eventual Euro 2020 play-off encounter with Slovakia coming up in October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Republic of Ireland v Finland game on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Finland on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Finland will take place on Sunday 6th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

Check out our Nations League fixtures guide for the latest games and kick off times.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Finland will kick off at 5pm – the match is one of numerous televised Nations League games on Sunday.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Finland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Finland online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Republic of Ireland v Finland team news

Republic of Ireland: TBC

Finland: TBC

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Finland

No manager wants to lose any game, particularly if it’s their first game. Kenny avoided that fate thanks to Ireland’s late strike, but he will demand a better showing here.

Ireland boast a fresh attacking line-up with Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly and Callum O’Dowda leading the team against Bulgaria.

It’s an exciting trio, but may take some time to gel and flourish in the way it can. Until then, Ireland may need to settle for a few more indifferent results.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Finland

