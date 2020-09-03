Accessibility Links

UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more

UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend

UEFA Nations League fixtures

International football makes a comeback this weekend as the second UEFA Nations League tournament kicks off across the continent.

The inaugural tournament was hailed a success after transforming international breaks once filled with dour friendlies to meaningful, competitive clashes between similarly-ranked rivals.

England won their League A group last year before falling in the four-team knockout rounds to complete the tournament.

Gareth Southgate will hope to make the most of the upcoming campaign in the build-up to next year’s rearranged Euro 2020.

Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are all scrapping away in League B, while Scotland will join them this year after being promoted from League C.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Nations League on TV

For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.

You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Thursday 3rd September

Finland v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV / S4C

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Friday 4th September

Scotland v Israel (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Romania v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 5th September

Iceland v England (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 6th September

Wales v Bulgaria (2pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV / S4C

Republic of Ireland v Finland (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Monday 7th September

Northern Ireland v Norway (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Czech Republic v Scotland – 7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 8th September

Denmark v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Nations League groups

League A – Group 1

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Poland

League A – Group 2

  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • England
  • Iceland

League A – Group 3

  • Croatia
  • France
  • Portugal
  • Sweden

League A – Group 4

  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine

League B – Group 1

  • Austria
  • Northern Ireland
  • Norway
  • Romania

League B – Group 2

  • Hungary
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Turkey

League B – Group 3

League B – Group 4

  • Bulgaria
  • Finland
  • Ireland
  • Wales

League C – Group 1

  • Azerbaijan
  • Cyprus
  • Luxembourg
  • Montenegro

League C – Group 2

  • Armenia
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

  • Greece
  • Kosovo
  • Moldova
  • Slovenia

League C – Group 4

  • Albania
  • Belarus
  • Kazakhstan
  • Lithuania

League D – Group 1

  • Andorra
  • Faroe Islands
  • Latvia
  • Malta

League D – Group 2

  • Gibraltar
  • Liechtenstein
  • San Marino

Who won the last Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.

Can’t wait for more football? Check out the complete set of Premier League fixtures and TV details in our handy guide.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

