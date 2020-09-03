UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more

International football makes a comeback this weekend as the second UEFA Nations League tournament kicks off across the continent.

The inaugural tournament was hailed a success after transforming international breaks once filled with dour friendlies to meaningful, competitive clashes between similarly-ranked rivals.

England won their League A group last year before falling in the four-team knockout rounds to complete the tournament.

Gareth Southgate will hope to make the most of the upcoming campaign in the build-up to next year’s rearranged Euro 2020.

Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are all scrapping away in League B, while Scotland will join them this year after being promoted from League C.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Nations League on TV

For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.

You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Thursday 3rd September

Finland v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV / S4C

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Friday 4th September

Scotland v Israel (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Romania v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 5th September

Iceland v England (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 6th September

Wales v Bulgaria (2pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV / S4C

Republic of Ireland v Finland (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Monday 7th September

Northern Ireland v Norway (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Czech Republic v Scotland – 7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 8th September

Denmark v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Nations League groups

League A – Group 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

League A – Group 2

Belgium

Denmark

England

Iceland

League A – Group 3

Croatia

France

Portugal

Sweden

League A – Group 4

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

League B – Group 1

Austria

Northern Ireland

Norway

Romania

League B – Group 2

Hungary

Russia

Serbia

Turkey

League B – Group 4

Bulgaria

Finland

Ireland

Wales

League C – Group 1

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Luxembourg

Montenegro

League C – Group 2

Armenia

Estonia

Georgia

North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

Greece

Kosovo

Moldova

Slovenia

League C – Group 4

Albania

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Lithuania

League D – Group 1

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Malta

League D – Group 2

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

San Marino

Who won the last Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.

