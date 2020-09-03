UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more
UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend
International football makes a comeback this weekend as the second UEFA Nations League tournament kicks off across the continent.
The inaugural tournament was hailed a success after transforming international breaks once filled with dour friendlies to meaningful, competitive clashes between similarly-ranked rivals.
England won their League A group last year before falling in the four-team knockout rounds to complete the tournament.
Gareth Southgate will hope to make the most of the upcoming campaign in the build-up to next year’s rearranged Euro 2020.
Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are all scrapping away in League B, while Scotland will join them this year after being promoted from League C.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.
How to watch Nations League on TV
For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.
You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Thursday 3rd September
Finland v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV / S4C
Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Friday 4th September
Scotland v Israel (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Romania v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Saturday 5th September
Iceland v England (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Sunday 6th September
Wales v Bulgaria (2pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV / S4C
Republic of Ireland v Finland (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Monday 7th September
Northern Ireland v Norway (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Czech Republic v Scotland – 7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 8th September
Denmark v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Nations League groups
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 3
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who won the last Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.
Can’t wait for more football? Check out the complete set of Premier League fixtures and TV details in our handy guide.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.