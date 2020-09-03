How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open marked the return of elite-tier tennis and despite a lack of fans, there’s been no lack of fireworks in the opening stages, with Andy Murray ready to put on another spectacle today.

The British superstar has made it to Flushing Meadows, against all the odds following years of injury problems, a hip replacement and gruelling rehabilitation period.

Murray defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in a five-set thriller on Monday after going two sets and a match point down, and has earned a big showdown with Canadian prodigy Felix Auger Aliassime today.

The US Open 2020 schedule promises more drama for fans at home, despite the empty grandstands. British ace Kyle Edmund claimed an unlikely first set against Novak Djokovic during their encounter yesterday, though the world No. 1 struck back venomously to seal the win.

Aside from the obvious threat of Djokovic, the men’s side of the game is wide open for the chasing pack with Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem all in hot contention to make a deep run towards the final.

The women’s draw was depleted, with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament, but similarly opens up plenty of opportunities for outsiders to make their mark in such a fluid time on the WTA tour.

Even the great Serena Williams can’t tighten her grip on the majors, meaning another unlikely champion is could well be on the cards in 2020.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

L. Fernandez (CAN) v S. Kenin (USA) (2)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

S. Nagal (IND) v D. Thiem (AUT) (2)

From 7pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

M. Gasparyan (RUS) v S. Williams (USA) (3)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) (15) v A. Murray (GBR)

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK