Europa League 2019/20: How to watch every fixture on TV, dates and kick-off times

We may not have been able to soak up the Euros this year, but the Europa League will go a long way towards bringing you a continental football fix when it returns this week.

A number of top teams remain in the mix with a major European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs, as well as a healthy Europa League prize money pot.

A trio of British teams are going into the remaining knockout rounds with very different mindsets, but all supremely confident they can make waves in the tournament.

Manchester United, rejuvenated following a terrific end to the Premier League season, will be determined to repeat their feat of three years ago and bring the trophy back to Old Trafford.

Wolves are thoroughly enjoying their European odyssey and have a relatively favourable fixture against Olympiakos to wrestle with next.

Finally, Rangers have gone further than anyone would have expected. Steven Gerrard’s side overcame some huge opponents in the group stage in the shape of Lazio, but now they face their toughest task yet as the competition resumes from the round of 16.

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport, and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 16

Wednesday 5th August

Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN

Inter v Getafe (8pm) BT Sport 2

Man Utd v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 6th August

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Basel v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Wolves v Olympiakos (8pm) BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

