The Bundesliga giants trounced Barcelona 8-2 on their way to the semi-finals before sweeping aside Lyon in the semi-finals thanks to an inspired brace from Serge Gnabry and killer header from Robert Lewandowski.

Barring an unprecedented double-figure goal haul from a PSG forward, Lewandowski has all-but triumphed in the Champions League top scorers stakes, but will hope to inspire his Munich side to the title.

PSG have repeatedly fallen at the quarter-final hurdle, but after clearing it against Atalanta and punishing RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, the Champions League final dream has become a reality.

The game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Europa League fixtures – and we've got all the details you need to know.

Check out the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

When is the Champions League final?

The competition will draw to a close with the Champions League final at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The game will take place at Estadio da Luz, home to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

Of course, it is expected that the game will be played behind closed doors, though by that time, small numbers of guests may be able to attend. We'll have to wait and see.

How to watch Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Final

Sunday 23rd August

Lyon v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 1

Champions League results

Friday 7th August

Man City 2-1 Real Madrid (agg 4-2)

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg 2-2 – Lyon win on away goals)

Saturday 8th August

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg 4-2)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (agg 7-1)

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta 1-2 PSG

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Friday 14th August

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

Saturday 15th August

Man City 1-3 Lyon

Tuesday 18th August

RB Leipzig 0-3 PSG

Wednesday 19th August

Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich

