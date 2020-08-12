The Polish star will be determined to make the most of remaining Champions League fixtures as he sits ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland had provided the greatest threat to Lewandowski's position at the top, but Dortmund's exit from the tournament has extinguished his chances of landing the award.

Champions League top scorers 2019/20

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 15 goals, 5 assists Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 9 goals, 2 assists Gabriel Jesus (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists Dries Mertens (Napoli) 6 goals, 1 assist Memphis Depay (Lyon) 6 goals, 0 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 5 assists Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 goals, 2 assists

Last updated – 12pm Thursday 20th August

Champions League top scorers ever

Cristiano Ronaldo – 130 Lionel Messi – 115 Raul – 71 Robert Lewandowski – 66 Karim Benzema – 65 Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56 Thierry Henry – 50 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 48 Andriy Shevchenko – 48 Filippo Inzaghi – 46

