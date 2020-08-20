Fixtures have been played intensely over the past month, with Bayern Munich and PSG standing above the crowd to lock down a place in the final.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to lift the trophy having dismantled several teams en route to the showpiece game.

The Bundesliga giants embarrassed Barcelona in an 8-2 rout last week, with six different scorers getting in on the act, before a Serge Gnabry masterclass ended in a 3-0 victory over Lyon in the semi-finals.

PSG aren't without hope, however. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria form one of the most potent attacking trios in world football and will fancy their chances against any team regardless of form.

The final appears to be loaded with goals, but only time will tell whether both teams can reach their potential in a one-off shootout.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League final on TV and online.

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will finally go ahead on Sunday 23rd August.

It was originally scheduled for the last day of May, and last year's final between Liverpool and Tottenham took place on the first day of June, but never before has the season ran so late.

UEFA will be pleased to get the competition back on the road, even if fans won't be in attendance.

What time is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will kick off at 8pm (UK time).

Finals have been traditionally held at this time to appeal to a maximum audience.

Where is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held at Estadio de Luz, the home of Benfica, situated in Lisbon, Portugal.

The showpiece game was supposed to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Turkey – the scene of Liverpool's 'famous night in Istanbul' for the 2005 final – but that will now be the location of next season's event.

How to watch the Champions League final on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Last season's final was broadcast live for free on YouTube due to the all-Premier League tie, though it remains to be seen whether BT Sport will provide free-to-air coverage this time around.

Who won the 2019 Champions League final?

Liverpool shook off their 2018 defeat to Real Madrid with a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham to secure their sixth European Cup.

A second-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah put the Reds on track while super-sub Divock Origi struck a hammer-blow in the 87th minute.

