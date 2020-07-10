What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
It's a good time to subscribe to Sky Sports - the broadcaster will air over 60 matches.
With every remaining Premier League game of the 2019/2020 season being broadcast live on TV for the first time in history, there’s almost enough football to make up for the drought earlier this year. Almost.
The good news is that many are also free-to-air Premier League games and plenty are available to Sky Sports subscribers too.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about tuning in to the remaining Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports, including which games are available, how to get Sky Sports and the results of the previous matches aired on the channel.
The broadcaster opted to make 25 of their 64 matches available on free channel Pick TV – an unprecedented move.
There will be lots more drama to soak up in the coming weeks, so here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports.
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Brighton v Man City (8pm)
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea v Norwich (8pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Man City v Bournemouth (6pm)
Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm)
Thursday 16th July
Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)
Friday 17th July
West Ham v Watford (8pm)
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)
Sunday 19th July
Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)
Monday 20th July
Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man City (6pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)
How can I get Sky Sports?
Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.
Premier League results on Sky Sports
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-3 Southampton
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday 5th July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Monday 6th July
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday 8th July
Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United