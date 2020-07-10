With every remaining Premier League game of the 2019/2020 season being broadcast live on TV for the first time in history, there’s almost enough football to make up for the drought earlier this year. Almost.

The good news is that many are also free-to-air Premier League games and plenty are available to Sky Sports subscribers too.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about tuning in to the remaining Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports, including which games are available, how to get Sky Sports and the results of the previous matches aired on the channel.

The broadcaster opted to make 25 of their 64 matches available on free channel Pick TV – an unprecedented move.

There will be lots more drama to soak up in the coming weeks, so here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on NOW TV with a day or month pass

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man City (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea v Norwich (8pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Man City v Bournemouth (6pm)

Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm)

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)

Sunday 19th July

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City (6pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)

How can I get Sky Sports?

Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.

Premier League results on Sky Sports

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sunday 5th July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Monday 6th July

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday 8th July

Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV