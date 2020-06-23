Every Premier League game between now and the end of the 2019/20 season will be broadcast live on TV – many on free-to-air – across multiple broadcasters, but Sky Sports continue to rule the roost.

Sky boasted the rights to two-thirds of the remaining 92 Premier League fixtures as football made its glorious comeback, and opted to make 25 of their 64 matches available on free channel Pick TV – an unprecedented move.

Paying Sky Sports customers have no need to fear – the free-to-air games will also air simultaneously on the Sky Sports channels, and you have far more to soak up in the coming weeks than those without subscriptions.

Those who have tuned into Sky’s games so far won’t have been disappointed as Tottenham took on Manchester United during the first week of games. The action-packed draw was littered with talking points around Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes’ fledgling partnership but the icing on the cake? That iconic Roy Keane half-time rant. That sensational rant.

Manchester City also produced the performances of the restart so far with the Sky cameras looking on against Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a 5-0 victory thanks to a masterful display from English prodigy Phil Foden.

There will be plenty more drama to soak up in the coming weeks, so here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday 6th July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man City (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Sky’s remaining matches will air in July, and will be announced shortly once the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.

How can I get Sky Sports?

Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also watch the matches with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.

You can get the Sky Sports Pass for £25 p/m for 3 months on NOW TV for a limited time only. Also available with a 7-day free trial boost.

Premier League results on Sky Sports

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.