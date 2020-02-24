What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Parker v Winters and more

This year is shaping up to be a big one for boxing with numerous big showdowns tipped to take place in 2020.

Advertisement

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts while Tyson Fury’s rematch against Deontay Wilder provided even more fireworks than their initial gambit.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 1st March

Location: The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas, US

Time: 01:00am

Watch: Sky Sports Arena

Joseph Parker v Shawndell Winters – 10 rounds at heavyweight

Julio Cesar Martinez v Jay Harris – 12 rounds WBC Flyweight Title

Kal Yafai v Roman Gonzalez – 12 rounds WBA Super-Flyweight Title

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to watch boxing online in the US

Fans can watch many fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.