Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season.

Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix, and you ave a competition to savour.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Champions League fixtures

All games kick off at 8:00pm GMT unless specified

Round of 16 – First leg

Tuesday 18th February 2020

Preview: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool / Watch: BT Sport 2

Preview: Dortmund v PSG / Watch: BT Sport 3

Wednesday 19th February 2020

Atalanta v Valencia / Watch: BT Sport 3

Tottenham v RB Leipzig / Watch: BT Sport 2

Tuesday 25th February 2020

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Napoli v Barcelona

Wednesday 26th February 2020

Lyon v Juventus

Real Madrid v Man City

Round of 16 – Second leg

Tuesday 10th March 2020

RB Leipzig v Tottenham

Valencia v Atalanta

Wednesday 11th March 2020

PSG v Dortmund

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

Tuesday 17th March 2020

Man City v Real Madrid

Juventus v Lyon

Wednesday 18th March 2020

Barcelona v Napoli

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 7/8th April

Second leg: 14/15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 28/29th April

Second leg: 5/6th May

Final

Saturday 30th May