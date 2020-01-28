When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is a relentless force on the court and is proving his prowess once again at the Australian Open.

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated Wimbledon and the French Open respectively, the Serbian star owns the Australian Open after racking up a record seven titles Down Under.

Djokovic’s path will grow increasingly tough throughout the tournament but he is expected to go all the way once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Novak Djokovic’s next match and how to watch him play.

When does Novak Djokovic play next?

Next match: (3) Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic (2) – Australian Open Semi-finals

Date: Thursday 30th January / Time: TBD

How to watch Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime