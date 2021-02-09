How to watch Australian Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream details
Check out our comprehensive guide to the Australian Open 2021 including schedule, dates, TV and live stream details.
The Australian Open 2021 has continued to spring surprises on the second day of competition with a couple of big British exits on Day 2.
Johanna Konta was forced to retire from her first round clash with an abdominal injury. The 13th seed said she was in “shock” at having to pull out of the tournament.
On the Men’s side, British No.1 Dan Evans – 30th seed in this year’s tournament – was defeated 6-4 4-6 6-4 7-5 by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in a big surprise.
Rafael Nadal ranked among the best male tennis players to come through Tuesday unscathed, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev all made it through in straight sets.
All the biggest matches will be shown live on TV and live streaming services, and we’ve got all the details so you can cut out the hassle and get to watching all the drama.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2021 tennis tournament.
When is the Australian Open 2021?
The tournament started on Monday 8th February 2021 and runs until Sunday 21st February 2021.
How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime
Watch Australian Open in the US
ESPN+ will be showing the Australian Open live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest matches.
As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.
Where is the Australian Open 2021 held?
The tournament is being held at its traditional location at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
Of course, this year’s edition won’t look normal, but we’ve got all the information below on how tournament officials have enabled as many fans as possible to enjoy the action.
Australian Open 2021 schedule
We have the full Australian Open 2021 schedule and order of play right here, updated daily will all the matches you can enjoy on TV and live stream.
The tournament will be spread across a 14-day period with the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments largely going ahead simultaneously.
- First round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 8th/9th February
- Second round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 10th/11th February
- Third round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 12th/13th February
- Fourth round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 14th/15th February
- Quarter-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 16/17th February
- Semi-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 18/19th February
- Women’s final – 20th February
- Men’s final – 21st February
Will fans be allowed to attend Australian Open 2021?
Yes! A huge, resounding, relieved yes. The Australian Open 2021 will be played with maskless fans strewn throughout the grounds of Melbourne Park, the first Grand Slam to be played with a roaring crowd since last year’s Australian Open.
The complex will be divided between three zones to limit mixing, and a capacity of 25 per cent is expected throughout the tournament. Around 800,000 tickets are usually sold for the event each year, but 200,000 were set to be available this time around.
That’s a marked decline from normal, but it’s a major increase on no fans at all!
Fans can book tickets for between one and six people, with seats around each group to be left empty, while entrances, exits and open spaces will be carefully managed to avoid gratuitous mixing.
Players recently took part in an exhibition match in Adelaide, and maskless fans were permitted into the arenas for a much-needed slice of live sporting drama. Long may it continue.
