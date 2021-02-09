How to watch Australian Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream details

The Australian Open 2021 has continued to spring surprises on the second day of competition with a couple of big British exits on Day 2.

Advertisement

Johanna Konta was forced to retire from her first round clash with an abdominal injury. The 13th seed said she was in “shock” at having to pull out of the tournament.

On the Men’s side, British No.1 Dan Evans – 30th seed in this year’s tournament – was defeated 6-4 4-6 6-4 7-5 by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in a big surprise.

Rafael Nadal ranked among the best male tennis players to come through Tuesday unscathed, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev all made it through in straight sets.

All the biggest matches will be shown live on TV and live streaming services, and we’ve got all the details so you can cut out the hassle and get to watching all the drama.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2021 tennis tournament.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Australian Open 2021?

The tournament started on Monday 8th February 2021 and runs until Sunday 21st February 2021.

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK

Where is the Australian Open 2021 held?

The tournament is being held at its traditional location at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Of course, this year’s edition won’t look normal, but we’ve got all the information below on how tournament officials have enabled as many fans as possible to enjoy the action.

Read more – Highest-paid tennis players in the world

Australian Open 2021 schedule

We have the full Australian Open 2021 schedule and order of play right here, updated daily will all the matches you can enjoy on TV and live stream.

The tournament will be spread across a 14-day period with the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments largely going ahead simultaneously.

First round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 8th/9th February

Second round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 10th/11th February

Third round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 12th/13th February

Fourth round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 14th/15th February

Quarter-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 16/17th February

Semi-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 18/19th February

Women’s final – 20th February

Men’s final – 21st February

Will fans be allowed to attend Australian Open 2021? Yes! A huge, resounding, relieved yes. The Australian Open 2021 will be played with maskless fans strewn throughout the grounds of Melbourne Park, the first Grand Slam to be played with a roaring crowd since last year’s Australian Open. The complex will be divided between three zones to limit mixing, and a capacity of 25 per cent is expected throughout the tournament. Around 800,000 tickets are usually sold for the event each year, but 200,000 were set to be available this time around. That’s a marked decline from normal, but it’s a major increase on no fans at all! Fans can book tickets for between one and six people, with seats around each group to be left empty, while entrances, exits and open spaces will be carefully managed to avoid gratuitous mixing. Players recently took part in an exhibition match in Adelaide, and maskless fans were permitted into the arenas for a much-needed slice of live sporting drama. Long may it continue.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.