Australian Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 9th February

The Australian Open 2021 has started in earnest with players finally released into Melbourne Park for the first tennis major of the year – and it’s all live on TV and online.

Women’s No.1 seed Ash Barty begins her tournament on Tuesday while reigning champions Sofia Kenin begins her title defence at Rod Laver Arena.

The US star is aiming to become the first women since Victoria Azarenka in 2012/2013 to defend the Australian Open Women’s singles title.

Elsewhere, in the Men’s tournament, Rafael Nadal begins his journey in Melbourne as the No.2 seed against Laslo Dere.

The Spanish star’s tournament begins on the same day as Daniil Medvedev who will hope to build on an impressive rise through the rankings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2021 schedule ahead of Tuesday 9th February’s Order of Play.

Australian Open 2021 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ROD LAVER ARENA

From 00:01am

[4] Sofia Kenin (US) v Maddison Inglis (Australia)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v [5] Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v [2] Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Not before 8am

[1] Ash Barty (Australia) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro)

[5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Giles Simon (France)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

From 00:01am

[14] Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Margarita Gasparyan (Russia)

[12] Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jessica Pegula (US)

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v [4] Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Not before 8am

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v [9] Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

From 00:01am

[7] Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany)

Coco Gauff (US) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

Not before 5am

Tennys Sandgren (US) v [21] Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Destanee Aiava (Australia) v Samantha Stosur (Australia)

