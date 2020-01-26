Accessibility Links

  Australian Open 2020 Day 8 schedule – Monday's Order of Play

Australian Open 2020 Day 8 schedule – Monday’s Order of Play

The second week of Australian Open action gets underway with Day 8

Rafael Nadal Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios go head-to-head in the showpiece match of Day 8 at the Australian Open.

The pair have maintained a frosty relationship with one another following a string of snipes aimed between the players throughout their careers.

Nadal and Kyrgios share three wins apiece in their six encounters, and this showdown – on Kyrgios’ home soil – is set to be a blockbuster.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 8.

Australian Open Day 8 schedule

Monday 27th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am
E. Mertens (16) v S. Halep (4)

Not before 1:00am
G. Monfils (10) v D. Thiem (5)
G. Muguruza v K. Bertens (9)

From 8:00am
R. Nadal (1) v N. Kyrgios (23)
A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v J. Duckworth/M. Polmans

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am
P. Cash\M. Woodforde v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 1:00am
S. Bolelli/B. Paire v H. Kontinen/J. Struff

Not before 4:00am
D. Medvedev (4) v S. Wawrinka (15)

Not before 6:00am
A. Kerber (17) v A. Pavlyuchenkova (30)

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00am
T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v H. Leconte/T. Woodbridge (Legends)

Not before 1:30am
A. Kontaveit (28) v I. Swiatek
B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)
C. Gauff/C. McNally v S. Aoyama (10)/E. Shibahara (10)

Not before 7:30am
A. Rublev (17) v A. Zverev (7)

1573 Arena

From 00:00am
R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11) v M. Granollers (6)/H. Zeballos (6)

Not before 1:30am
B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4) v S. Kenin (16)/B. Mattek-Sands (16)
H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v M. Doi/M. Niculescu
V. Kuzmova (15)/A. Sasnovich (15) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)
H. Chan (4)/M. Venus (4) v I. Swiatek/L. Kubot

Not before 7:00am
A. Sharma/J. Smith v S. Stosur (7)/J. Rojer (7)

Court 3

From 00:00am
N. Bradtke/M. Fernandez v I. Majoli/R. Stubbs (Legends)

Not before 1:00am
L. Arruabarrena/O. Jabeur v J. Brady/C. Dolehide

Not before 3:00am
V. Kudermetova (13)/A. Riske (13) v E. Mertens (3)/A. Sabalenka (3)
S. Zheng/J. Vliegen v S. Hsieh (8)/N. Skupski (8)
A. Krajicek (16)/F. Skugor (16) v S. Gonzalez/K. Skupski

