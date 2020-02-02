Number 1 seed Rafael Nadal fell in the quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem, who joins Djokovic in the final after dispatching Alexander Zverev.

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will face off in the Women's final after shocking the rest of the competition to progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2020.

Where is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.

Saturday 1st February – DAY 13 Order of Play – including Kenin v Muguruza

Sunday 2nd February – DAY 14 Order of Play – including Djokovic v Thiem

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK

Eurosport will show exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

There will be a highlights show broadcast daily on BBC.