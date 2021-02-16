When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals once again, but not in the manner he would have hoped for.

The usually ruthless Serbian ace has looked unusually scruffy at times in the tournament so far, but performances will always come second to cold, hard results. Those, he is certainly picking up.

Djokovic has still found a way through the rounds and remains on course for a third successive Australian Open crown for the second time in his illustrious career.

Fans around the globe will tune in to watch Djokovic take on a stunning opponent in the semi-finals in what could be a showpiece match of the tournament.

When does Novak Djokovic play next?

Djokovic returns to action on Thursday 18th February 2021 for his Australian Open semi-final encounter with fireworks expected.

The Serbian superstar will face unseeded surprise package Aslan Karatsev. The 27-year-old Russian will earn approximately the same amount of prize money if he exits the tournament against Djokovic than during his entire 10-year career combined.

However, with Karatsev in such wonderful form against seeded players, his journey is far from over.

We’ll bring you the exact time of the match once it has been confirmed.

Semi-finals: Novak Djokovic [1] v Aslan Karatsev

Novak Djokovic results – Australian Open 2021

First round: Win v Jeremy Chardy [Unseeded] (6-3 6-1 6-2)

Second round: Win v Frances Tiafoe [Unseeded] (6-3 6-7 7-6 6-3)

Third round: Win v Taylor Fritz [27] (7-6 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2)

Fourth round: Win v Milos Raonic [14] (7-6 4-6 6-1 6-4)

Quarter-finals: Win v Alexander Zverev [6] (6-7 6-2 6-4 7-6)

How to watch Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosport will show exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open.

Check out our how to watch the Australian Open 2021 guide for further details.

