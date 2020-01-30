Federer continues to compete at the highest level at the age of 38 with the Australian Open title in his sights.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Roger Federer’s next match and how to watch him play.

When does Roger Federer play next?

DEFEATED by Novak Djokovic – Australian Open Semi-finals

How to watch Roger Federer at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime