When does Rafael Nadal play next at the Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal is aiming for a place in the Australian Open 2021 semi-finals and his current form suggests he’s en route to achieving just that.

The Spanish superstar has cruised through his four matches so far without dropping a set with far tidier displays of force than No.1 seed Novak Djokovic, the man who continues to stand in his way of total tennis dominance.

Nadal dispatched fiery Italian Fabio Fognini with aplomb in the fourth round, now he must face his biggest challenge of the tournament so far for a place in the final four.

Fans will be setting their alarms early to catch sight of Nadal in full flow, and we’ve got all the details to help you out.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Rafael Nadal’s next match and how to watch him play.

When does Rafael Nadal play next?

Nadal is in action at around 8:30am on Wednesday 17th February 2021 for his Australian Open quarter-final match-up with No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The pair are playing catch-up on Novak Djokovic and Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.

The winner will face the victor of a showdown between Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev taking place prior to Nadal’s match.

Quarter-finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas [5] v Rafael Nadal [2] – from 8:30am

Rafael Nadal results – Australian Open 2021

First round: Win v Laslo Dere [Unseeded] (6-3 6-4 6-1)

Second round: Win v Michael Mmoh [Unseeded] (6-1 6-4 6-2)

Third round: Win v Cameron Norrie [Unseeded] (7-5 6-2 7-5)

Fourth round: Win v Fabio Fognini [16] (6-3 6-4 6-2)

How to watch Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Eurosport will show exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open.

Check out our how to watch the Australian Open 2021 guide for further details.

