Prior to this tournament, 21-year-old Kenin's best progress in a Grand Slam was a fourth round berth in the 2019 French Open.

Muguruza won the French Open and Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017 respectively but failed to build on those triumphs – now she has a shot at adding a third major to her name.

Australian Open Day 13 schedule

Saturday 1st February

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 12:15am

H. Mayot (1) v A. Cazaux (5)

Junior Boys' Singles Final

TBC v V. Jimenez Kasintseva (9)

Junior Girls' Singles Final

Not before 8:30am

S. Kenin (14) v G. Muguruza

Women's Singles Final

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5)

Mixed Doubles Final