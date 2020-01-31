Australian Open 2020 Day 13 schedule - what time is Kenin v Muguruza in the Women's Final?
The Australian Open has reached its conclusion with the Women's Singles Final taking centre stage on Saturday
Number 14 seed Sofia Kenin and unseeded Garbine Muguruza are an unlikely duo to have reached the final, but both will relish the opportunity to claim the silverware.
Prior to this tournament, 21-year-old Kenin's best progress in a Grand Slam was a fourth round berth in the 2019 French Open.
Muguruza won the French Open and Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017 respectively but failed to build on those triumphs – now she has a shot at adding a third major to her name.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 13.
Australian Open Day 13 schedule
Saturday 1st February
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 12:15am
H. Mayot (1) v A. Cazaux (5)
Junior Boys' Singles Final
TBC v V. Jimenez Kasintseva (9)
Junior Girls' Singles Final
Not before 8:30am
S. Kenin (14) v G. Muguruza
Women's Singles Final
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5)
Mixed Doubles Final