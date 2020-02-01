Thiem has reached consecutive French Open finals in the last two years but has been defeated by Rafael Nadal on each occasion.

However, the Austrian ace overcame Nadal in the quarter-finals of this tournament to seal his place in the final four.

Thiem has also beaten Djokovic in four of their last five meetings – three victories on clay and once on a hard court at the ATP Finals last year.

When is the Australian Open final?

Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic will take place on the morning of Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What time is the Australian Open final?

The match will take place from 8:30am UK time.

What channel is Australian Open final?

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive live coverage of the match.

How to live stream Australian Open final

If you want to access the online Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime.