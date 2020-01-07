Carabao Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup has boiled down to just four teams with a firecracker final in store regardless of which teams advance to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of Carabao Cup semi-final fixtures on TV.

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – Semi-finals

Check out links below for full TV details, times and match previews

Tuesday 7th January

Preview: Man Utd v Man City (8:00pm)

Wednesday 8th January

Preview: Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm)

Tuesday 28th January

Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester (7:45pm)

Wednesday 29th January

Preview: Man City v Man Utd (7:45pm)

How to watch the Carabao Cup on TV

You can watch Carabao Cup games live on Sky Sports TV channels or online via the SkyGo app from

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.