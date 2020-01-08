Villa have failed to progress beyond the third round in either the FA or League cup since 2015/16 and last lifted silverware in 1996.

Both sides will be determined to secure a final berth with one of the Manchester sides awaiting them at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Aston Villa?

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 8th January 2020.

How to watch Leicester v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester will be a brutal team to face over two legs.

They will create a terrific amount of chances over the course of 180 minutes though will be determined to get most of the hard work done in the opening half of the tie.

Villa must find a solution to their striker crisis following a long-term injury to Wesley, but this outing may be too soon for that.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Aston Villa