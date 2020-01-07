However, it is City who have dominated the tournament in recent years having won the League Cup four times in the last six seasons – with a total of six in their history.

Both teams will field their strongest line-ups in a bid for supremacy, though United are juggling a hefty injury list headed by the elusive Paul Pogba.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Man City game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

How to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United love nothing more than taking a big, confident stride forward before shooting themselves in the foot and scuttling backwards.

They were truly woeful against Arsenal yet injuries may force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into fielding a similar XI – Nemanja Matic and all.

City foster a relentless winning mentality in the domestic cups and will get off to a solid start in this tie.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Man City