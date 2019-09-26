EastEnders passion for Ben and Callum in steamy kiss pics

Pay attention, Ballum fans, the EastEnders couple are back on in new pictures that show Callum Highway (Tony Clay) planting a passionate kiss on Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – but all is not as it seems…

In scenes airing on BBC1 on Friday 27th September (at the amended time of 8.30pm), Callum is reunited with estranged ex-fiancee Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) who returns from taking a solo honeymoon having jilted him at the altar upon discovering his dalliance with Ben and secret sexuality struggle.

When she drops a huge bombshell on the undertaker it leaves him reeling and he hits the bottle, drowning his sorrows in spectacular fashion. What has Whit said to push him to get plastered?

Half cut Halfway stumbles over to the Mitchell house to seek out Ben. A showdown ensues in which emotional Callum accuses the Mitchell menace of being to blame for wrecking his life, but as the tension rises between the boys so does that spark of desire…

Leaning in for a kiss, Callum stuns Ben with the sudden gesture – how will he react? Is this the start of fan favourite couple Ballum becoming a fully-fledged item? Or has too much happened for them to have a happy ever after?

