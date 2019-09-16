So how will Sharon react to Mel's ultimatum? And will word about Sharon's infidelity end up reaching Phil? Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, show boss Kate Oates teased how Mel's grief will send the character down a dark and disturbing path.

"It will skew her perception of the world and what she feels it owes her," she said. "She comes out of losing her son a more brittle person – and that will give us a story."

When is Tamzin Outhwaite leaving EastEnders?

Tamzin Outhwaite announced her exit from EastEnders back in July, but didn't actually finish filming until September. Taking to Twitter on her last day, the actress revealed that she had left the set for the final time, ending an association with EastEnders that dates back to 1998.

EastEnders fans can expect Mel's exit to be shown on screen later in the autumn.

